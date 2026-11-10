Nikola Tsolov remains in the fight for a Formula 1 seat in 2027. The Bulgarian driver has already made his debut in an official session during a race weekend, but Racing Bulls has still not decided on its lineup for next season.

Tsolov drove for the team in the first free practice session ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix on October 30. He finished 12th, 0.126 seconds slower than Arvid Lindblad. It was his first appearance with a current Formula 1 car during a race weekend, after he tested a Racing Bulls car at “Imola” in August.

The result in Mexico does not automatically mean a race debut. For the 2027 season, Racing Bulls must choose two drivers from among its current racers Liam Lawson and Lindblad, and Tsolov. “Three cannot fit into two seats,” said team principal Alan Permane, who added that the decision would be made “in the coming weeks.”

What works in Tsolov’s favor

The 19-year-old Bulgarian has a strong argument in the form of his performance in Formula 2. In his first full season, he is second in the standings with 200 points, six wins and nine podium finishes. Rafael Câmara leads with 207 points, while Alex Dunne follows with 189. The final round of the season is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 27 to 29, after which the championship concludes in Abu Dhabi from December 4 to 6.

Tsolov is part of the Red Bull Junior Team, and in July Permane described him as “next in line” for promotion to Racing Bulls. That statement was not a guarantee of a contract, but it showed that the Bulgarian is among the candidates genuinely being considered for a seat with the team.

Why the decision remains open

Lawson complicated the choice with his performances throughout the season. The New Zealander is ninth in the Formula 1 standings, has scored points in 15 of the first 20 races and finished seventh at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Lindblad is 11th and has also enjoyed a solid rookie season, leaving both current drivers in a position to retain their seats.

“The main factor is speed, but we do not look only at that. We also need experience against which we can compare young talent,” Permane said. He stressed that Racing Bulls assesses not only current performance but also the drivers’ potential for the future.

The next important moment for Tsolov is the final part of the Formula 2 season and the title fight. In the meantime, Formula 1 continues with the Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 19 to 21. At present, there is no confirmation that the Bulgarian will take part in another official session or that he has received a racing contract for 2027.

Sources: formula1.com