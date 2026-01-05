Both China and the US are looking for ways to extend the life of electric car batteries

While American scientists have discovered why even the most advanced battery cathodes depreciate prematurely, their Chinese colleagues are already testing methods that literally “resurrect“ exhausted batteries. These two discoveries promise to overturn our ideas about the life cycle of electric cars and turn recycling from an expensive process into a profitable industry.

The big surprise came from Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago. Until now, it was believed that single-crystal cathodes - considered a technological breakthrough due to the lack of internal boundaries - were almost immune to cracking. However, scientists have found that in batteries with a high nickel content, invisible mechanical stresses arise inside the crystals themselves. It turns out that chemical reactions do not proceed evenly, which creates structural stresses and leads to microscopic fractures. This discovery is a cold shower for the industry, as it proves that simply switching to single crystals is not an automatic salvation from degradation.

At the same time, researchers from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China reported a breakthrough in the “rejuvenation“ of already degraded cells. Using an innovative method with molten salts, they were able to restore up to 76% of the original capacity of old nickel cathodes. The secret lies in the re-“pumping“ lithium ions into the damaged crystal lattice, which effectively heals the structural defects that have accumulated over the years. This technology could be the gold mine of the future, as it allows materials to be reused without going through the complex and energy-intensive process of complete chemical degradation.

China is already paving the way for the industrialization of these discoveries. The recycling market there is entering a mature phase, encompassing giants such as CATL and BYD, as well as specialized refineries for precious metals. With millions of tons of end-of-life batteries predicted to be disposed of by 2030, the ability to regenerate materials directly at the cathode level becomes strategically important. This not only reduces dependence on imported lithium and cobalt, but also drastically reduces the ecological footprint of the entire sector.

Ultimately, while scientists in the US show us exactly where the battery “hurts”, Chinese developments offer “the cure”. Combining this knowledge will allow the creation of a new generation of energy sources that are not only more durable, but also fully integrated into a closed, sustainable economy.