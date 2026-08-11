The end of an era or why CD players have finally disappeared from new cars

The classic CD player, which for decades was an indispensable part of the center console, has now been practically erased from the new car market in the US. The transition to streaming platforms and next-generation multimedia systems has made physical optical discs a relic of the past, with Japanese manufacturer Subaru remaining the last brand to retain such an option across the ocean.

At the moment, a built-in CD player is only available as an additional equipment option for the Subaru WRX and Subaru Ascent models from the 2026 model year. The device is mounted in the center console and is available for approximately $450. All other representatives in the brand's range have already switched to fully digital interfaces, with even the popular Subaru Outback losing its CD player in the last generation change.

The situation in the European market is identical, although on the Old Continent the process was further accelerated by strict legislation. The introduction of the new European Union General Safety Regulation (GSR II) forced manufacturers to stop selling older model designs, which were the only ones still retaining analog audio systems - among them were the Suzuki Ignis, Mitsubishi Space Star and Porsche 718 Cayman. In the subsequent technical updates, factories took the opportunity to replace the outdated systems with new touchscreens, which also ended the possibility of ordering a new car with a CD player in Europe.

The main driver behind this change remains the fundamental shift in consumer demand towards streaming services and connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. From an engineering perspective, eliminating the physical mechanism saves valuable dashboard space, reduces overall vehicle weight, and facilitates the integration of larger displays. While a small group of motorists continue to seek out similar analog solutions out of nostalgia or a preference for the quality of the physical medium, market logic has ultimately dictated digital formats.