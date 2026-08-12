Technical details and features of the new Magssory Pride portable battery with Qi2 standard support

The development of mobile technologies and the increasing energy consumption of modern smartphones maintain high commercial interest in portable power sources. In this segment, the Magssory brand presents its new Pride external battery model. The device is designed with a focus on compact dimensions and compatibility with new standards for wireless power transfer, aiming to provide additional autonomy when traveling and prolonged use outside the power grid.

The design of the Magssory Pride relies on a thin profile with a thickness of 14.3 mm and a total weight of 190 grams. The case is made of a combination of aluminum alloy, aramid fibers and a silicone coating. The ergonomic design is tailored to the dimensions of modern smartphones, which allows the device to remain attached to the back of the phone during operation, without interfering with holding it in your hand or carrying it in a pocket.

The main technical specification of the model is the support of the MagSafe magnetic system through built-in N52 class neodymium magnets. They ensure positioning relative to the induction coil of compatible devices (iPhone series 12 and newer). The model also complies with the Qi2 standard, which allows wireless charging with a power of up to 15 W. Unlike the older 7.5-watt Qi standards, the new architecture provides a higher transfer speed and better alignment of components, which reduces energy loss and the generation of excess heat.

The battery has a capacity of 10,000 mAh. According to the manufacturer's calculations, this is enough for about 1.5 full charging cycles for larger models such as the iPhone 15/16 Pro Max or up to 2 full charges for standard modifications. In addition to phones, the wireless platform can also be used to power wireless headphones such as AirPods. For a wired connection, a USB-C port is provided with support for the Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge 4+ (QC4+) protocols with an output power of up to 20 W. This allows for simultaneous charging of two devices — one wirelessly, the other via cable.

The functionality of the device also includes a pass-through charging option, in which the battery connected to the network first powers the phone connected to it, and then replenishes its own capacity. A four-level LED indicator is installed to control the remaining charge. An additional magnetic ring has been added to the outer part of the case, allowing the attachment of compatible MagSafe accessories such as card cases.

The Magssory Pride package includes the external battery itself, a USB-C to USB-C cable with textile braid, a microfiber carrying case, and a user manual.