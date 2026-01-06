What to do if your car is damaged by fireworks

The festive noise and spectacular lights in the sky often leave behind not only pleasant memories, but also unpleasant surprises on the bodywork of cars. If the morning after the celebration you find your car with traces of burns, cracked glass or dents caused by pyrotechnics, you need to act quickly and calmly. The first and most important clarification is that in this case the Traffic Police (KAT) will not be of any use to you. Since the incident did not occur while driving and is not a classic traffic accident, the uniformed traffic police will not draw up a report.

Instead of wasting time with the traffic police, immediately contact the local regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. When the car was parked, the damage is considered property damage, not a traffic accident. The police should register the report and issue you with a document that you will need for your insurance. Do not delay this visit, as time is against you, especially if you hope to find the culprit.

The next step is to document the damage in detail. It is best to consult an independent expert who can professionally describe any damage and prove that it is a direct result of being hit by a firework. This expertise will give you a much stronger position in a possible lawsuit or when negotiating compensation. In the meantime, do your own research: check for security cameras near the parking lot - at stores, gas stations or private homes. Keep in mind that most records are only kept for a few days, so ask for a copy right away.

Don't underestimate the power of the neighborhood community. Post photos on social media or in the general chat at the entrance - there's always a chance that someone witnessed the "cannonade" or even filmed the perpetrators on their phone. If you can identify a specific person, you can send an official complaint or an invitation to make a voluntary payment. Often, the threat of legal action is enough incentive for the culprit to cover the repair costs, saving you months of waiting in court.