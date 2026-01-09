Internet from space is getting cheaper

Elon Musk's empire is preparing to take over Earth's orbit with an unprecedented sweep, promising to turn satellite internet from a luxury into an affordable everyday service. According to the latest report from SpaceX, the company is planning a grand expansion of its production facilities in 2026, with the main focus falling on the state-of-the-art factory in Bastrop, Texas. The goal is clear and ambitious: to double the capacity to assemble Starlink terminals to meet the rapidly growing global demand.

In just one year, the number of space internet users has literally shot into the stratosphere, surpassing the 9.2 million mark by the end of 2025. To satisfy this hunger for connectivity, the Texas factory, which until now churned out 15,000 antennas per day, has undergone a massive expansion. With the addition of nearly 100,000 square meters of new space, SpaceX is tightening the noose around its supply chain, bringing almost the entire process - from injection molding to complex PCB manufacturing - under its own roof in the United States.

The scale of the operation is staggering: the company's three main bases in the country are currently producing 170,000 kits per week. The expected doubling of these volumes this year will inevitably lead to a “collapse” in production costs – news that makes the competition shiver. Symptoms of the upcoming price reduction are already present. Experimental sales of terminals through vending machines for under $ 90 are a clear signal that Musk wants to see a Starlink antenna on every roof, whether it is a remote farm or a city office.

The strategic move comes at a critical moment, when Starlink is on the verge of a historic agreement with India and continues to play a key role in areas of geopolitical tension. With cheaper hardware and lightning-fast production, SpaceX is not just selling the Internet – it is building a new digital infrastructure on the planet that is faster, more stable and, most importantly, accessible to everyone.