See which services were most in demand in car repair shops in our country last year

In the past year 2025, the Bulgarian car fleet once again proved that it is among the most challenging in Europe. The combination of the high average age of cars in our country and the increasingly complex technological systems in newer imported models turned car repair shops into real “battlefields“. Data from industry organizations and large spare parts chains outline an interesting picture of what the Bulgarian driver most often sent to the mechanics.

In first place, without any surprise, are the services for maintenance of the chassis and suspension

The Bulgarian roads continue to be merciless towards joints, carriers and shock absorbers. Statistics show that almost every second car that came in for service needed a suspension repair. An interesting trend here is the growing share of airbag recycling for the premium segment - a service that is becoming increasingly popular due to the high prices of new original components for brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The second big “hit” in 2025 was related to the environmental systems of diesel units

Problems with DPF filters and AdBlue systems literally clogged service stations. With stricter technical inspections and increased control over exhaust smoke, the mass “gutting” of filters began to give way to professional machine cleaning. Services offering hydrogen engine cleaning and specialized diagnostics of software errors in emissions have reported a growth of over 30% compared to the previous year.

The sensor revolution and electronics also took the top spot on the list

More and more Bulgarians are now driving cars with active safety systems and parking assistants. This has led to a boom in demand for calibration of radars and cameras. If ten years ago a visit to a service station was mainly for “changing oil and belts“, today a huge part of the craftsmen's time is spent working with diagnostic testers and removing annoying “electronic. ghosts “ that block the car's operation.

Last but not least, 2025 was the year of cooling systems

Climate change and extreme heat in the summer led to a record number of requests for air conditioning maintenance and radiator flushing. There is also increased interest in specialized services for hybrid and electric cars. Although they are still a minority, the need for battery diagnostics and servicing of high-voltage systems is no longer exotic, but a necessity for which few workshops in our country are fully prepared.

Ultimately, the past year has shown us that the Bulgarian driver is starting to value preventive maintenance a little more, but the main driver of turnover in workshops still remains “forced” repairs. The market has become more professional, and the mechanic with a laptop in his hand has finally replaced the image of the craftsman with an oily overalls and a hammer.