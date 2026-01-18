The engine that should have brought Hyundai to the top league, but instead brought it to the service halls

The history of the Theta II (G4K) engine is on its way to becoming one of the darkest textbook examples of how corporate ambition for market dominance can bury technical reliability. While Hyundai was trying to convince the world that they were the new alternative to Japanese quality, a time bomb was ticking under the hoods of millions of their cars. Today, when we look at the market in Europe and in particular Bulgaria, the picture is far from as rosy as the advertising brochures try to portray it.

The problem that started as a "manufacturing defect" with metal shavings in the oil lines quickly escalated into a global catastrophe. And in Bulgaria, where the used car market is flooded with new imports (including questionable ones from the US and Canada), according to a detailed analysis by hotcars.com, the Theta II is a real minefield. Unlike American consumers, who after large-scale class action lawsuits received lifetime warranties for certain defects, the Bulgarian owner is often left alone with a stalled engine and a repair bill that exceeds the market value of the car.

Paradoxically, even today, when the industry is talking about electrification, the spirit of the Theta II still haunts showrooms. In Europe, models such as the Hyundai i30 N and Kona N rely on turbo versions of this engine. Despite the manufacturer's claims that the High-Performance versions are "different" and reinforced, the bitter taste of thousands of engines that caught fire and stalled in the past remains. In Bulgaria, these "sharpened" models can still be found as new or almost new, but their buyers should be aware: you are not just buying speed, but a complex unit with a compromised past.

The most worrying thing for the domestic consumer is the lack of adequate protection. If in the US the regulator NHTSA has pushed the Koreans to the wall, in Bulgaria the institutions are traditionally silent. In the event of damage to "goodwill" outside the warranty, official importers often require an impeccable service history, which in the case of second-hand cars is more of a mirage. Thus, the Theta II becomes a symbol of a lost reputation – an engine that was supposed to bring Hyundai to the top league, but instead brought them to courtrooms and service halls.