Cheap electric bike for cross-country

The market for two-wheeled electric machines is experiencing a real renaissance, and the line between classic mountain bikes and light cross-country motorcycles is slowly but surely blurring. The latest example of this exciting transformation comes from sunny California. The progressive brand Freego has officially taken the cover off its newest off-road fighter - the Nova 5 model. The machine is designed with the sole purpose of wading deep in the mud, while maintaining a price tag that will make the competition in the segment seriously sweat. According to Autoevolution, the base version starts at a very reasonable $ 3,700 for such equipment.

From a technical point of view, the Freego Nova 5 is a thoroughbred cross-country athlete. At its base lies an extremely strong, forged aluminum alloy frame, thanks to which the total weight of the entire machine is nailed to a height of 72 kilograms - a perfect ratio for easy maneuvering between trees and rocks. Classic motorcycle "Knobby" tires with different diameters take care of the uncompromising traction with the terrain: 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear (known in enduro circles as the "mule" configuration). The bumps are absorbed by a brutally reinforced hydraulic suspension with a huge stroke of 210 mm on the front fork and 78 mm at the rear.

The entry-level Nova 5 gets you a mid-mounted electric motor with a peak power of 10.7 horsepower (8 kW), which is capable of launching the lightweight vehicle to a top speed of 85 km/h. The energy tank consists of a stable 72-volt battery with a capacity of 40 Ah, which provides a solid range of up to 113 kilometers on a single charge with a gentler ride.

For those seeking more intense sensations, however, Freego offers the Pro modification for the sum of $4,300. Oh yes, this is where things get serious – the peak power of the “pumped“ motor jumps to a mind-boggling 20 horsepower (15 kW). This beast literally takes off from a standstill, hitting 50 km/h in just 2 seconds, and the maximum speed reaches the coveted 100 km/h. Of course, the brutal thrust comes at a cost in “autonomy“, with the Pro version the range is reduced to about 64 kilometers in real racing mode. The battery pack itself is easily removable and can be removed for a full recharge at home in about 4 to 6 hours.

For the safe taming of the Californian predator, powerful four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with rotor diameters of 220 mm at the front and 200 mm at the rear are responsible. The equipment is complemented by bright LED optics for night trips and a stylish digital dashboard, which provides complete information about speed, charge and the selected driving mode. With such characteristics and an aggressive pricing policy, the Freego Nova 5 has every chance of becoming the new favorite of weekend adventurers.