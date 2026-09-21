Dangerous bug in Apple iOS 27 completely blocks the new iPhone

A few days after Apple officially released the stable version of iOS 27 to users around the world, a banal but extremely unpleasant problem has surfaced in the software. A specific and easy-to-execute combination of swipes on the home screen is capable of completely freezing the iPhone interface, reports 9to5Mac. The news quickly spread around social networks, where users are already using it en masse for embarrassing online pranks on unsuspecting friends.

Such system traps are not an absolute precedent in the history of iOS, as the tech giant usually quickly fixes them with subsequent updates. In the past, however, blocking required a complex and difficult-to-reproduce combination of touches, while the current crash is triggered with frightening ease.

The scenario plays out directly from the home screen of a device with iOS 27. It is enough to swipe your finger from the upper left corner down, as if pulling down the notification center. Immediately after that, before it has completely lowered, you need to quickly swipe from the upper right corner to activate the control center. If you subsequently try to close the panel, the operating system gives up and completely freezes.

External signs of the software anomaly include freezing of the camera and flashlight icons at the very top of the display. Basic functions fail one after another - pages on the home screen stop scrolling, the touch panel refuses to register presses to open applications, and the phone becomes completely unusable. Even the standard shutdown procedure via the side button and the corresponding slider on the screen remains silent.

If you fall victim to this curious bug, the only salvation lies in a forced restart. To do this, press and quickly release the volume up button, then repeat the same with the volume down button, and finally hold the side power button until the familiar Apple logo appears on the display. After charging, the smartphone restores its full functional capacity.

An interesting fact is that triggering the error requires some dexterity and sometimes occurs after several consecutive attempts made at high speed. The anomaly affects both the official final version of iOS 27.0 and the test beta modification iOS 27.2, which means that Apple will have to urgently prepare an emergency patch for its devices.