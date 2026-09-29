Google Assistant is officially dead in the car

The era of the classic voice assistant in Google's digital world is officially over, after the software giant took a large-scale and irreversible step to completely retire Google Assistant. Users who rely on the mobile platform and the Android Auto infotainment system while traveling are now forced to switch entirely to Google Gemini's artificial intelligence.

The change comes with the latest software updates, in which the option to switch back to the old assistant in the application settings has been permanently removed. In this way, the long-standing voice assistant gives way to artificial intelligence on all connected devices, including smartphones, tablets and car screens controlled via Android Auto.

Despite the technology leader's ambitions for a more intelligent and flexible user experience, the transition is causing serious waves of dissatisfaction among drivers. Many users have complained on forums that Gemini still struggles to perform basic car commands, such as sending text messages, making emergency calls, or controlling smart home devices while on the road. Unlike the previous assistant, the new AI model often requires additional confirmations or encounters safety restrictions, which creates unnecessary distractions behind the wheel.

For now, the classic Google Assistant continues to function only within the stationary ecosystem of smart home devices such as Google Nest speakers, but in the car, artificial intelligence has already taken full control with no way back.