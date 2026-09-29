Leapmotor wants to completely eliminate the 12-volt battery

Leapmotor is taking a radical technological step, targeting one of the weakest links in the modern automotive industry - the traditional 12-volt lead-acid battery. Statistics from road services consistently point to this component as the main culprit in over 45% of all road accidents in both ICE and electric vehicles.

With the introduction of its new LEAP 5.0 architecture and advanced CTC 3.0 (Cell-to-Chassis) battery technology, the brand's engineers are completely eliminating the separate auxiliary battery. Instead, the vehicle's low-voltage network is powered directly by the traction cells in the floor, with part of their capacity specially integrated and protected for the needs of on-board electronics, security and driver assistance systems.

The new concept provides seven times the capacity of the low-voltage system compared to previous standards, eliminating the risk of sudden depletion during long standstills or low temperatures. The first series models built on this architecture are expected to be on the market in 2027, and the company has announced its intention to provide the technology as open source software to other players in the industry.