First official look at Android 18

Google has hinted for the first time at the next major software update Android 18, lifting the curtain on the visual evolution of the mobile platform. Although the operating system is still far from an official debut and exists only as an early plan of the company, the first indications already reveal a serious focus on aesthetics and graphics capabilities.

The first official hint appeared during the return of the large-scale event Android Dev Summit, the schedule of which reveals ambitious plans of developers in the field of advanced visual effects. The focus is on transforming the user interface into a work of art without sacrificing energy efficiency or battery life.

The focus of future software solutions is complex graphical techniques such as mesh gradients and progressive blurs, which will give the interface an even more finished, deep and modern look. While the full reveal of the features is yet to be revealed at the upcoming developer conferences, early indications are that Google is preparing to set a new standard for how mobile applications look and feel in everyday life.