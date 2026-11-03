Smartwatch That Works Without a Smartphone

The wearable technology market has welcomed a new portable offering in the form of the Rogbid Model R5 smartwatch, which functions as a completely standalone device thanks to its Android operating system. The model supports mobile networks and features a movable camera mechanism that enables a variety of shooting angles.

For convenient control of applications, the device is equipped with a 2.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480x480 pixels, delivering a sharp image. Processing power comes from the Unisoc W527 chipset, supported by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage for files and software. Thanks to the dedicated SIM card slot and 4G LTE support, carrying a smartphone is entirely optional, although a Bluetooth connection remains available when needed.

A 5-megapixel camera with a hinged mount is located on the top of the case and can rotate through 190 degrees. This allows the position to be easily changed – facing forward for video calls or in the opposite direction for taking photos and scanning codes.

The features also include heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation measurement, sleep monitoring, as well as a built-in GPS module and an electronic compass for navigation. The construction is certified to the IP67 protection standard.

The model uses standard 22-millimeter straps with a quick-release mechanism, and the package also includes a chain adapter that allows the device to be worn around the neck as a pendant. The case is available in black and gold, while the package includes additional leather and steel straps.

The Rogbid Model R5 smartwatch is already available on the brand’s international website, with a starting price of approximately 120 euros (129.99 dollars).