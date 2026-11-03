British Troops Will Be Able to Fire on Russian Forces If Attacked in Ukraine

British military personnel will have the right to return fire if attacked by Russian forces, should they be deployed to Ukraine as part of a future multinational mission. This was reported by Western officials to Sky News and The Guardian.

This concerns the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNF-U), which Britain and France are preparing as the military component of the so-called coalition of the willing. Any deployment, however, would only be possible after the cessation of hostilities and at the invitation of the Ukrainian government. For now, such a mission remains conditional, as the war is continuing.

Preparations Begin with an Exercise in Poland

From 9 to 22 November, the „Coalition“ exercise (Exercise Koalicja) will be held in Poland - the first major training exercise under the leadership of the MNF-U. Around 2,800 military personnel from 11 countries will take part: Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The British contingent will include around 300 personnel from the British Army's 7th Brigade, known as the „Desert Rats“. British „Typhoon“ fighter jets and a „Voyager“ aircraft for aerial refuelling will take to the skies. The scenarios will test how the future force can be moved, protected and supplied.

The military will also practise supporting the rebuilding of the Ukrainian armed forces after the end of the conflict. Turkey will prepare the maritime component of the MNF-U, including mine-clearance operations along shipping routes, so that commercial shipping to Ukrainian ports can be restored.

The Mission Will Not Be a NATO Operation

The British government stresses that the MNF-U will not be a NATO mission and will not carry out peacekeeping or ceasefire-monitoring tasks. In the event of deployment, the forces will support the training and rebuilding of the Ukrainian army, while the rules of engagement will allow them to defend themselves in the event of an attack.

The United States will not take part in the exercise in Poland. A Western official told Sky News that the forces will not rely on American communications or other systems during the training.

The commander of the MNF-U, Lieutenant General Tom Bateman, said that the forces would be „better prepared every day“ to support Ukraine when the fighting ends.

„This exercise shows that Britain is acting together with France and its allies to prepare for the day when peace comes to Ukraine. This is not a hypothetical plan, but a real force ready to help Ukraine when the fighting stops,“ British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said.

The potential right of British military personnel to return fire against a Russian attack highlights the risk of a direct clash between European forces and Russia even in a mission planned for the period after the end of the war. Its actual deployment will depend on the cessation of the conflict, the terms of any potential agreement and the readiness of the participating countries.

Sources: news.sky.com, theguardian.com, apnews.com