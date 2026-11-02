Air Duel! Rafale Defeats Su-35 in Exercises in Egypt

French Rafale fighter jets gained the upper hand over Russian Su-35s during simulated air combat exercises in Egypt. According to Defense Arabic, the integrated SPECTRA electronic warfare system played a key role by hampering the operation of the Russian aircraft’s Irbis-E radars.

The claim was recalled following the report that Ethiopia had received its first 12 Su-35s from Russia. On October 28, 2026, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the delivery, but neither Ethiopia nor Russia has confirmed that the aircraft were originally produced for an Egyptian order. Iran is also awaiting Russian fighter jets, with deliveries reportedly linked to a deadline of 2028.

How the SPECTRA System Operated

According to Defense Arabic, SPECTRA jammed the Irbis-E radars used by the Su-35s. This prevented the Russian aircraft from maintaining effective target tracking and carrying out even simulated attacks. The publication also claims that the Russian fighters were in poorer technical condition compared with the Egyptian Rafales.

SPECTRA is an aircraft-integrated warning, identification and electronic countermeasures system. It differs from an external electronic warfare pod because it is part of the Rafale’s onboard equipment.

Data on the Combat Conditions Is Lacking

Public information about the exercises remains limited. It has not been specified exactly when they took place, with the only known fact being that they occurred before 2021. The number of participating aircraft, the distances between them or the specific scenario of the simulated engagements have not been disclosed.

For this reason, Defense Express warns that the result cannot be directly extrapolated to real air-to-air encounters or future combat operations in Ukraine. “Onboard electronic warfare systems alone will not be sufficient,” the publication notes, emphasizing the importance of the entire system for data exchange and the management of air operations.

Egypt Has a Broader Network

Egypt uses its own equivalent of the Link 16 system, which enables real-time information exchange between aircraft. The country also operates seven E-2C Hawkeye aircraft for long-range radar detection and control.

These components may have given the Egyptian Rafales additional information about the air situation and better coordination during the exercises. According to Defense Express, it may have been the combination of electronic warfare, data exchange and airborne control aircraft that explains the reported advantage, rather than SPECTRA alone.

What This Means for Ukraine

Ukraine is expected to receive French Rafales, but the presence of an advanced electronic warfare system alone will not guarantee air superiority. Full-scale operations will require sufficient long-range Meteor air-to-air missiles, reliable data exchange between platforms and possible support from Western aircraft for long-range radar detection and control.

Thus, the simulated engagements in Egypt provide information about the capabilities of the Rafale and SPECTRA, but they do not constitute a universal test that by itself proves superiority over the Su-35 under all conditions.

Sources: news.bg, defence-ua.com, defense-arabic.com