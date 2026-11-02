A protective dome against Shahed drones has been built over Kyiv

A protective dome made up of electronic warfare systems has been built over Kyiv to disrupt the communications of remotely controlled Russian “Shahed” drones. This was announced by Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on defense technology.

According to him, this is a large-scale operation to protect the Ukrainian capital amid what is known as “urban warfare.” Beskrestnov said that one of the main technologies used by Russian operators to search for targets and control unmanned aerial vehicles is MESH radio communications.

Under this approach, a radio modem is installed on the drone itself, enabling the Russian operator to control it directly from the territory of the Russian Federation. According to the adviser, this was precisely what necessitated the urgent construction of the protective dome over Kyiv.

Equipment deployed at hundreds of locations

“The tasks were large-scale and ambitious—to carry out a great deal of work across the entire city in a matter of weeks,” Beskrestnov said.

The operation involved the main manufacturers of electronic warfare equipment, which produced and installed the systems around the clock. According to him, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council, the armed forces and other Ukrainian units were involved.

The equipment and antennas have been deployed at hundreds of locations throughout the city. Beskrestnov described the implementation as extremely complex, both technically and logistically. He said the operation had been under the president’s constant supervision.

Russia is looking for new solutions

According to Beskrestnov, the system that has been built forced Russia to stop, modernize the “Shahed” drones and search for new technical solutions. He did not provide specific data on the number of systems deployed, the scope of the protection or the results of individual air attacks.

Sergey Beskrestnov, known by the call sign “Flash,” was appointed in July 2026 as adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of technological areas in defense. Previously, he worked on issues related to drones, radio communications and electronic warfare.

Sources: focus-news.net, armyinform.com.ua, suspilne.media