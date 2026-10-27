Pavel Popandov to FACT: When we talk about voting, I have never sympathized with the indifferent (VIDEO)

When we talk about voting, I have never sympathized with the indifferent, because this is a typical Bulgarian trait. Then a person is dissatisfied, then criticizes, but he himself has not lifted a finger to try to change anything. He has not exercised, so to speak, his supreme right to vote. It has even happened to me to go to vote and mark "I do not support anyone", but I have always voted. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio of "FACT" and the show "Conversation" actor Pavel Popandov.

„As for what happened now after the first round of the presidential elections, the sociological forecasts gave Yotova a big lead over Gyurov. This largely reassured many voters and they said to themselves: „The matter is clear“. But it turned out that it is not clear, because the other side is mobilizing“, the guest added.

„And something that is amazing to me is the appearance of so many enthusiasts in this battle for the presidential seat. I have not seen anything like this since the first presidential elections. What are these people stepping on to participate? Yes, now I understand that it is about small profits. They give 20 thousand euros for a media package and they make some kind of exchange from which they make a small profit“, Popandov also said.

“In Kardzhali, there were people who were ordered not to vote. I have said this. I have acted in many productions in Kardzhali, and I often quote Gogol's novel “Dead Souls“. And it says this: if you do not count with a certain number of votes, you are finished, you will lose your job. And there the threat is great, because unemployment is high, and the possibilities for a living are elementary — either tobacco or potatoes. This does not give you a wide choice. And these people have really been turned into dead souls. The bad thing is that the speculators who command them — both Dogan and Peevski — are people who over the years have proven what value they have and what place they occupy in our society. And that's why now, in these elections in Kardzhali, people didn't dare to vote. That's what they were ordered to do," Popandov added.



“If we have to call things by their real names, let's imagine the following situation. Currently, Iliyana Yotova is president. As head of state, due to the current situation, she should meet with people who are at her level and continue this line that she followed during the presidency. In the opposite case, let's imagine that Gyurov is president and it so happened that he cannot fulfill his duties and Kandev has to fulfill them. So, what will happen then? Well, are we going to repeat this incident with the deaf-mute Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who couldn't learn in 15 years how to say "good day" in English and "goodbye". He walked like a deaf-mute, he saluted, it was a disgrace. I was really sad that I had such a prime minister. He is Kandev. Not everyone can have the ambition to fight for the post of president and vice president. This is a very responsible job. This is the face of the nation. And indeed, if in such a situation, God forbid, we fall, it will be very bad“, Pavel Popandov also revealed.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

