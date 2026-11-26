We need to be cautious. We went through quite a few years in which the Supreme Judicial Council was like a thorn in society’s side, serving all sorts of other interests, but not those of justice and the judicial system. Now things are moving towards change. With the new Supreme Judicial Council, we have elected people whom society can trust and who, in my opinion, could do a good job. I do not think it is all that difficult. Attorney Emanuil Yordanov said this to Lily Marinkova on the FAKTI studio show “Conversation”.



“But it is a matter of work, a matter of willingness, and of putting aside, to some extent, those who simply want to advance in their careers without thinking about anything else. I am curious to see which will be the first "rotten apples" to be knocked out of the tree,” the guest added.

“I find it strange that Emilia Rusinova does not leave the judiciary on her own and deprive the others of the opportunity to point to her as a target and as the only example of someone who is unfit for the justice system. The negativity towards her will continue. When a person has become a target, their normal choice is to leave and seek some other field in which to pursue their career,” the lawyer also said.

Watch more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

