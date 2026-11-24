The “Eight Dwarfs” case is almost ruined. In the previously pending case at the City Court, so much testimonial and documentary evidence was gathered pointing to their involvement – prosecutors Dyanov, Peychinov and Frantishek – that any ordinary third-year law student who has passed criminal law could formulate an indictment against them. Attorney Mincho Spasov told Lily Marinkova this in the FAKTI studio and on the “Conversation” program.

“Prosecutor Yuliana Hristova from the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office accepted something in desperate and stark conflict with the truth – an enormous lie – in order to exclude these two prosecutors, Deyanov and Peychinov, from criminal prosecution. She said that they did not know there was a dispute over property rights. They knew perfectly well about the existing property dispute between the father and the son, but they resolved it themselves, without having the right to do so. They resolved it within a single day, without familiarizing themselves with the 150 case files. This is a flagrant violation. They themselves admitted that they had not reviewed them,” he said.

“These 154 files were physically located in another building. And when the request was submitted through prosecutor Frantishek, who was head of the prosecutor’s office at the time, he called his deputy Peychinov, who had not worked on the case until that day. Frantishek said: ‘Such a request has been submitted and you have to return this gold and this money,’” Spasov recounted.

“Peychinov himself says in his testimony that he sat down and wrote it personally. He described 1,583 coins, one by one, in the ruling,” the attorney pointed out. “Frantishek came in to ask him three times: ‘Are you ready, are you ready?’ And he returned the coins to Lyubena Petrova and to Pepi the Euro’s driver, who is the brother of the then Interior Minister Marin Marinov. They loaded the gold into the black SUV and took it to Pepi the Euro.”

“By the way, I will share some news. It is also connected with the election of the Supreme Judicial Council. This morning, I submitted a report against city prosecutor Emilia Rusinova to the Minister of Justice. It concerns her criminal inaction in protecting Pepi Evropa’s dwarfs, namely her failure to normalize the processing of the file concerning the return of the remaining valuables to Proletina Zlatarova. She is the daughter of Iliya Zlatarov, and I represent both of them,” Mincho Spasov announced.

“We are talking about valuables and computers seized on October 7, 2021. We have had an application pending for a year and a half. For a year and a half, the prosecutor’s office has not returned these items. And even more bizarrely – my complaint at the time was terminated because Judge Yordanova had not found Prosecutor Georgiev’s ruling in the case. Can you imagine such an absurdity? The prosecutor failed to attach his own ruling to his own case, and the judge terminated it because there was nothing to adjudicate,” the attorney also said.