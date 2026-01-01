The transition from lev to euro is more than a change of currency - it places Bulgaria at the heart of Europe, said European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis on the occasion of our country's accession to the eurozone. This was announced by the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria. As of today, Bulgaria is the 21st member of the eurozone.

Bulgaria, congratulations on adopting the euro, Dombrovskis said. According to him, our country has made extraordinary efforts to prepare for the euro, and Bulgarians can be proud of this achievement.

"We know that change can be difficult, but this time it has changed your country for the better. Preparing for the euro has made Bulgaria more resilient and better prepared for today's challenging economic environment. For example, your financial system has become stronger. Now Bulgaria is in a better position to take advantage of the opportunities of the eurozone - simplified payments, easier travel, lower interest rates", commented the European Commissioner.

Dombrovskis points out that the euro will lead to more investment, more growth and more jobs. "In short - more opportunities for Bulgarians", he adds. This is the experience of every country that joins the euro - so it will be for Bulgaria too. This is a historic moment for Bulgaria, for the eurozone and for the European Union. We are sending a clear signal to the world that our strength lies in our unity. Together we move forward, Valdis Dombrovskis also stated.

The adoption of the euro takes place exactly 19 years after our country joined the European Union. On this occasion, in the first minutes of 2026, a 3D mapping dedicated to the single currency was projected onto the facade of the Bulgarian National Bank.