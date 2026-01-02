The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has accepted President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to head his administration, Reuters reported, quoted by bTA.

Budanov replaces Andriy Yermak, who resigned in November amid a corruption scandal at the highest levels of power in Ukraine as the country fights for its survival against Russia.

Yermak, who was also Kiev's lead negotiator in the US-backed peace talks, has not been named a suspect in the investigation into a $100 million bribery scheme in the energy sector sector.

“At this moment, Ukraine needs a greater focus on security issues, the development of its defense and security forces, as well as on the diplomatic path of negotiations, and the Presidential Administration will work primarily on the implementation of these tasks“, Zelensky said in “Ex“.

“Kyryl has specialized experience in these areas and sufficient influence to achieve results“, he added.