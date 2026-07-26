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Moscow: In the last 24 hours alone, air defense forces have intercepted over 1,000 Ukrainian drones

Moscow: In the last 24 hours alone, air defense forces have intercepted over 1,000 Ukrainian drones

The Ukrainian capital Kiev was also attacked earlier today, Reuters reported

Jul 26, 2026 17:40 41

Moscow: In the last 24 hours alone, air defense forces have intercepted over 1,000 Ukrainian drones - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that in the past 24 hours, 1,060 drones and 8 guided bombs used by the Ukrainian army to attack the country were intercepted, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

“Air defense systems shot down 8 guided bombs and 1,060 unmanned aircraft,“ the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian capital Kiev was attacked earlier today, Reuters reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the city was attacked with ballistic rockets.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that falling debris caused fires in three different districts of Kiev.

Witnesses to the events said they heard repeated explosions.