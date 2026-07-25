Iran announces the elimination of 200 US soldiers

The authorities in Iran officially announced the elimination of over 200 American servicemen.

According to Tehran's statement, quoted by the state news agency IRNA, this was in response to serious violations of the ceasefire agreement by the United States.

In parallel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported extensive material damage inflicted on US forces. The Iranian military claims that precision strikes since July 8 have 11 American fighter jets and aircraft on the ground located in regional US bases were destroyed, Al Jazeera television reported.

Oil revenues worth billions amid the war

Despite the destructive conflict and the imposed economic blockade, Iran has demonstrated serious financial resilience. Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejjad announced that since the start of the war with the US, Iran has made oil sales worth $18 billion. Data released by Reuters shows that these revenues cover more than 60% of the country's annual budget, with sales continuing both during active fighting and during the brief period of ceasefire.

New international front: Clash in the Caspian Sea

Meanwhile, the conflict has indirectly spread to the north. Tehran's Foreign Ministry issued a a sharp condemnation of Kiev after Ukrainian drones attacked targets in the Caspian Sea. The Iranian side confirmed that an Iranian merchant ship carrying cargo was hit in the strike, which resulted in the death of one sailor. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a successful long-range operation in the Caspian basin against vessels carrying military cargo, Ukrainian media outlet “Ukrainska Pravda“ reports.

Last-minute diplomacy and preparation for a larger war

In the background, regional mediators are trying to prevent a full-scale catastrophe. According to an exclusive report by Axios, Oman and Iran are holding emergency talks and could agree on a plan to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz as early as this weekend. The first step towards this was taken after US President Donald Trump temporarily ordered the Pentagon to suspend daily airstrikes against Iran to give the Omani diplomatic mission in Tehran a chance.

Despite the diplomatic glimmer of hope, the situation on the ground remains explosive. Axios sources in the Pentagon emphasize that US forces in the Middle East continue to actively prepare for the expansion of operations against Iran. The US maintains full combat readiness for a return to large-scale combat operations in the event that the talks in Tehran fail.