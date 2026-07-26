Action Johnson! Boris Johnson filmed a film about the war in Ukraine, in which he plays the main role himself

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived on an unannounced visit to Ukraine to talk about the war and justify the need to strengthen British support, reports The Telegraph, quoted by Focus.

The publication notes that viewers are in for a surprise, as Johnson has filmed a serious and realistic documentary for Channel 5 entitled "Boris Johnson: In the Strike Zone in Ukraine" ( Boris Johnson: In the Strike Zone in Ukraine ), setting himself an important goal.

"He did this at considerable risk to his own safety... Johnson showed courage in going there, although the only moment when we see fear on his face is when two Ukrainian soldiers brandish a homemade bomb. They laugh and tell him to calm down – the detonator has not yet been attached“, the article states.

For obvious security reasons, Johnson travels incognito. However, his hairstyle makes him quite recognizable, so at one point he swaps his hat for a balaclava (face mask).

It is striking that Johnson acts like a real journalist – takes notes during interviews with soldiers, clergy and volunteers.

The 90-minute film opens with footage of a Russian drone attack on a passenger train that killed six people and injured dozens. Of the incident, Johnson says:

"This was not a random strike, it was a deliberate attack and nothing less than an act of terrorism.“

He condemns Vladimir Putin's tactics as cruel and barbaric and praises the uncompromising Ukrainian spirit. Johnson says he made the film out of love for Ukraine and a sense of justice.

"I don't think I've ever seen such a stark example of good and evil, of right and wrong. What Putin has done with this invasion is an absolute crime,“ he says.