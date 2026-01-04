At least 40 people, including civilians, were killed in a US attack on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on January 3, The New York Times reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official.

The situation in the Venezuelan capital is currently calm and under full government control, Russian Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS.

The Organization of American States will hold a meeting of its Permanent Council on the situation around Venezuela, according to a statement by the organization's Secretary General Albert Ramdin, published on the organization's website.

The United States has restricted flights over Venezuela and the Caribbean due to the military operation in the Bolivarian Republic, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Experts from the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission in Venezuela have expressed serious concern about statements by US authorities about their plans to govern the republic following the attack on the country and the kidnapping of its President Nicolás Maduro.

The countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) plan to hold a ministerial meeting on January 4 to discuss US aggression against Venezuela, announced Maria Laura da Rocha, head of the General Secretariat of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The desire to establish control over Venezuela's oil reserves has become a strategic goal for the United States in the country, said Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the Information Policy Committee of the Russian Federation Council.

Cuba is ready to shed its own blood in defense of fraternal Venezuela amid the military actions of the United States against that country, a government statement said. statement released by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nicaragua's co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo strongly condemned the US military aggression against Venezuela and expressed their readiness to defend the country's sovereignty, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said.

Several dozen people attended a protest in front of the White House on Saturday to express their dissatisfaction with the aggressive actions of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump who expected the US to end its involvement in foreign conflicts during his presidency were deeply mistaken, said Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Green.

The US operation in Venezuela will lead to a moderate increase in oil prices in the short term, but sharp price increases are not expected, according to Kyle Shostak, director of the US investment company Navigator Principal Investors.

Restoring Venezuela's oil industry to the level it reached at the beginning of President Nicolas Maduro's rule in 2013, even with full U.S. control of Venezuela's PDVSA, would cost tens of billions of dollars and could take up to 10 years, Shostak said.