Russia carried out over 2,000 airstrikes against Ukraine in New Year's week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, quoted by DPA. He called on his country's allies to increase their support, BTA writes.

"The consistency and reliability of aid to Ukraine is what can really push Moscow towards diplomacy. We also count on future support in the field of defense," Zelensky wrote on "Telegram".

Over the past week, Russia has attacked Ukraine with over 1,070 cruise missiles, about 1,000 drones and six missiles, the Ukrainian president said.

He also recalled the attack on the eastern city of Kharkiv on January 2, in which, according to the latest data, at least five people were killed and over 30 were injured.

Zelensky today also commented on the ongoing international negotiations and again expressed hope that a just and lasting peace will be agreed. Ukraine relies on future security guarantees from the United States, Europe and its partners in the so-called. A coalition of the willing, the Ukrainian leader said.

National security advisers from EU member states and Canada, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO, met in Kiev yesterday to continue discussions on the issue of security guarantees. Representatives of Western countries supporting the peace process will meet in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the results of the latest consultations.

The Ukrainian president is calling for tough security measures from the United States and European countries. Zelensky said yesterday that this "under all circumstances" means the deployment of French and British military personnel in Ukraine.