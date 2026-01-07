US President Donald Trump said that he has ended eight conflicts, and Norway acted foolishly by not awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize, world agencies reported, referring to his publication in “Truth Social“, writes BTA.

“Remember all those big fans of NATO, they were at the level of 2% of GDP and most of them did not pay their bills UNTIL I APPEARED. The USA, stupidly paid for them! With all due respect, I convinced them to raise the level to 5% of GDP and THEY PAY, immediately. Everyone said it couldn't be done, but it turned out it could be done because, first of all, they are all my friends," Trump wrote.

„Without my intervention, Russia would now control ALL OF UKRAINE. Also, don't forget that I ENDED EIGHT CONFLICTS, and Norway, a member of NATO, acted foolishly by deciding not to award me the Nobel Peace Prize,“ the American president said.

However, he added that this is not important, because the important thing is that thanks to his efforts, millions of lives were saved.

„RUSSIA AND CHINA ARE NOT AT ALL AFRAID OF NATO WITHOUT THE USA AND I DOUBT THAT NATO WOULD SUPPORT THE USA IF WE REALLY NEEDED IT. EVERYONE IS LUCKY THAT I REBUILT OUR MILITARY DURING MY FIRST TERM AND CONTINUE TO DO SO“, Trump also wrote in his post.

“We will always support NATO, even if they don't support us“, he added. According to Trump, the only country China and Russia fear is the restored United States.