Middle East lull! Pentagon halts strikes on Iran

The US has halted a series of strikes on Iran so as not to disrupt Tehran's talks with Oman, the American television channel CBS said, citing unnamed regional officials.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that several rounds of talks between Iran and Oman at the level of deputy foreign ministers took place in Tehran on July 24 and 25, during which common principles and practical mechanisms for managing safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz were discussed. According to the department, Iran and Oman have made progress in the dialogue on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, but at the moment the situation with the waterway remains unchanged.

"The US bombing was deliberately suspended so as not to disrupt the delicate personal diplomatic negotiations“, the statement said.

Earlier, the Axios portal, citing sources, reported that the US military continues to prepare plans in case of the resumption of large-scale military action against Iran, but Trump has not yet given the appropriate orders. According to the portal, on Friday, Trump ordered no new strikes against Iran, thus interrupting the series of attacks that lasted 13 days in a row.