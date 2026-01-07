Keir Starmer: Parliament will vote on the deployment of British troops in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said today that the possible deployment of British forces in Ukraine, in accordance with the declaration signed with Paris and Kiev, will be put to a vote in the British Parliament. This was stated today by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Reuters reports, quoted by Focus.



"I will inform Parliament of the development of the situation and if the troops are to be deployed in accordance with the signed declaration, I will put the matter to a vote in Parliament“, Starmer said in an address to MPs, the agency reported.



He noted that the number of troops will be determined by the United Kingdom's military plans, which are currently being developed.



The declaration was signed on January 6 during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing“ by French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The document outlines the possible deployment of troops in the event of a peace agreement being signed in Ukraine.



Subsequently, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the possibility of deploying several thousand French soldiers to Ukraine after the ceasefire.



Starmer also added that he had spoken twice with US President Donald Trump about security guarantees for Ukraine at Christmas and assured lawmakers that he would not take any action without full consultation with the Americans.



Peacekeepers in Ukraine - which countries will not participate



As UNIAN previously wrote, Romania and Italy have announced that they will not send their soldiers to Ukraine.



"Romania has committed to providing not troops, but logistical support to Ukraine, training of Ukrainian servicemen in Romania or other European countries in cooperation with the armies of the respective countries, participation in joint programs for armament“, said Romanian President Nicosor Dan.



Italy also refused direct participation in the defense of Ukraine by its military. The country's Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni reiterated a number of fixed points of the Italian government's position on the issue of guarantees, in particular the exclusion of the deployment of Italian troops on the ground.