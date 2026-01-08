Kazakhstan needs a national bourgeoisie that is aware of and recognizes its responsibility to the people

"I have no desire to mediate in international disputes, as well as a desire to return to work at the UN, despite the probing of a number of countries. But I participate in closed consultations and discussions, especially since the leaders of a number of countries are interested in my opinion. I do not need coverage of this important work in the media, I am far from populism. It seems that for the participants in the backstage consultations this moment is also important". This was said by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an extensive interview with the Turkistan newspaper.

"Patriots do not shout and do not beat their chests, do not give interviews and do not shed a tear in front of the public. Patriots are not characterized by verbal props and theatricality. Being a patriot means working hard for the good of the country and your family. Cleaning up the garbage, planting a tree, protecting nature, respecting the elderly and being an example for the younger ones is also patriotism," the President of Kazakhstan added.

Mr. Tokayev, it is said that on Republic Day, after the ceremony of awarding the country's citizens with state awards, you held a separate meeting with entrepreneurs and frankly expressed your claims to them. What, if it is not a secret, was it about?

Only about charity, creative patriotism. The country needs a national bourgeoisie that is aware of and recognizes its responsibility to the people, without which it would never achieve success. I reminded them that doing good for society is an honorable duty, not an obligation imposed on them by the authorities. As a positive example, I pointed to the generous charity of a number of large entrepreneurs who have achieved success abroad, but actively help the countries in which they were born. They implement large projects: they build and repair the infrastructure of cities, finance the construction of museums, clinics, schools.

A lot has changed in Kazakhstan, there has been an evolution of public consciousness, the state system is being transformed, politicians come and go, but the class of large entrepreneurs has turned out to be the most conservative, stagnant. But, on the other hand, this is an indicator of respect for them on the part of the authorities.

Not all businessmen correctly understand state support, take it for granted. Sometimes they undertake large projects and then ask for help from the government. I turned to such businessmen with the question: who is doing business, themselves or the government?

I had to criticize some businessmen who get carried away by political games. Businessmen should work for the country's economy. Even a great entrepreneur like Elon Musk decided to withdraw from active participation in politics.

It is encouraging that Kazakh business did not stand aside during the unprecedented floods in our history, helping to financially cope with their consequences.

To encourage charitable activities, I established a special order “Meyırim“ . Already this year, entrepreneurs who have shown themselves in the field of charity and social responsibility will receive this high award. This will determine the status of their public recognition.

The second half of 2025 became a landmark for Kazakhstan's foreign policy. You are one of the few world leaders who have visited Beijing, Washington, Moscow, Ankara, Abu Dhabi, Tashkent, Dushanbe, Bishkek, Ashgabat, Tokyo in a short time. It is assumed that you are involved as a mediator in major international conflicts. What can you say about this?

The busy schedule of foreign policy events at the highest level speaks of the increased authority of Kazakhstan, its quest as a subject of international law. In addition to visits abroad, Astana was visited by the leaders of influential countries from Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Behind all the negotiations are key issues of economic and investment cooperation, interaction on the world stage. Over the past year, documents worth over $70 billion were signed to develop priority sectors of our economy.

Located in the very center of Eurasia, Kazakhstan should not remain a bystander, especially in these turbulent times. We must have our own point of view, a balanced position on key issues of international relations. That is why at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly I outlined in detail Kazakhstan's position on the reform of this universal global organization.

I have no desire to mediate in international disputes, nor do I have any desire to return to work at the UN, despite the probing of a number of countries. But I participate in closed consultations and discussions, especially since the leaders of a number of countries are interested in my opinion. I do not need coverage of this important work in the media, I am far from populism. It seems that for the participants in the backstage consultations this moment is also important.

On New Year's Eve, another meeting of the first president Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Russian president took place in the Kremlin. The Kremlin media widely covered this meeting. There are many opinions and rumors around it, including the fact that the transition of power in Kazakhstan in 2029 was discussed, and Nazarbayev allegedly wants to play a key role, of course, with the personal assistance of Vladimir Putin. In an interview last year, you attributed the first president's frequent visits to Moscow to his nostalgia for the city, where he spent a lot of time as the main party leader. And yet, many citizens of our country are interested in your real attitude to this kind of “summits“.

The meetings that have become regular are unofficial. This point is emphasized by the Russian President himself, during a recent meeting in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin informed me that he would receive Nursultan Nazarbayev at his urgent request.

The Russian President is distinguished by his benevolent attitude towards his friends and colleagues. On Saturday afternoon, despite the enormous workload, he still found time to talk with the first president of Kazakhstan. He assesses him as an experienced politician, standing at the beginning of Eurasian integration, where Russia occupies a leading position. This meeting speaks of Vladimir Putin's high human qualities.

I am not interested in the content of such conversations, I never ask questions on this topic.

As for the personality of Nursultan Nazarbayev, I have repeatedly spoken of him as the founder of modern Kazakh statehood. His merits in the creation of state institutions, market mechanisms in the economy and the construction of a new capital are obvious. You know that we want to turn Kazakhstan into a territory of justice, law and order. Therefore, the work of every citizen should be assessed fairly, without personal bias. This also applies to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of our country.

What about the transition of power?

It is too early to talk about this, several years of hard work lie ahead.

Some experts believe that the upcoming parliamentary reform begins with one goal – to make the post of the Speaker of the Parliament a key one in the system of state governance. And that you are preparing this post for yourself…

This is a fantasy. Such reasoning contradicts my political principles. I have repeatedly said that Kazakhstan is a country with a presidential form of government. 8 years ago, before I came to “Akorda“, I put forward the concept of “strong president – influential parliament – responsible government“. Changing the entire state system in the name of personal interests would be extremely irresponsible and, I would say, dishonest.

The discussion of all important reforms for the country is put to a national referendum. There are no hidden meanings here. We all know that political reforms will continue. Part of the long-term plans, as always, will be announced soon.

Can you tell us what we can expect politically in the new year?

I can already say: this year will be fateful for our country, many important events will take place that will determine the vector of Kazakhstan's development for many years. The referendum on constitutional reform has already been announced by me. Now, with a group of experts, I am engaged in considering proposals for amending the Basic Law. So many changes are planned that together they are similar to the adoption of a new constitution.

They say that in the “presidential club“ they are well aware of your ability to approach complex issues with humor, to convey the context through instructive historical and diplomatic precedents, as if you often talk about significant figures from the past. Does this help you as a high-level politician?

In the world of big politics, a sense of humor and knowledge of historical facts are also valued. I am not a professional historian, so I rarely speak publicly on topics from past eras. But I am interested in history, I read books and articles. At the same time, I believe that historical facts cannot be manipulated in the name of today's political interests.

The famous playwright and writer Eduard Radzinsky said that in the early 1980s he began writing a monumental book-study about Stalin. His friends, known throughout the country as "foreman of perestroika", mocked him: "Who needs your Stalin? Don't you see, the era of glasnost and democracy has come, Stalinism has outlived itself". To which the writer replied: "By the time the work on the book is finished, people will be walking the streets with portraits of Stalin". And so it happened.

Historical facts teach a lot, yesterday's exiles become great, and leaders, for example, Lenin, become objects of ridicule, people do not remember his catchphrases. And Stalin, whom Trotsky called in his memoirs "the most remarkable mediocrity of our party", is now praised and even idolized, including for such sayings as "cadres decide everything", "children are not responsible for their fathers", "life has become better, life has become more cheerful", "vertigo of success", "Hitlers come and go, but the German people remain" and others. And we have many such historical paradoxes...

What do you mean?

The fact that in our history, however, as in the history of other countries, there are many different contradictory plots and mythologized heroes. I hate the distortion of historical episodes and the elevation of people whose merits before the people are extremely dubious, since they are not confirmed by testimonies and documents.

In recent years, history has become a popular topic in Kazakhstan. All kinds of podcasts, films, articles, books are being released. The broad public interest in historical issues is completely understandable, this can be welcomed.

But, unfortunately, pseudo-historians have appeared on this wave who reproduce fictions and disinformation for the needs of the public, blame other peoples for the troubles of our people, without thinking about the consequences for the state, and people begin to believe their nonsense, to honor the false heroes of bygone eras. There is nothing good in this, this is the path to the “kingdom of crooked mirrors“.

We, as a society, focused on the future, as a united nation, must know and accept our history as it really was. We do not need myths, they harm our self-awareness. History should be a factor in the consolidation of society, and not an object of endless disputes and even enmity. Real, not fictional history teaches us to avoid the mistakes of the past, to work hard on shortcomings, to confidently move forward. That is why we are interested in the personality of Abai, his ideas. He speaks about the problems of society without embellishment and indicates the right path to self-improvement – “Tolyk adam“ . As a valuable legacy, he left "Words for Edification", which are still relevant today.

Abai wanted to see our people hardworking, enlightened, and moral. Abai's teachings are quite different from the legacy of a number of famous public figures who have not left the current generation of young people with any useful advice, except for the experience of conducting numerous fruitless discussions. Red-baiting in no era, especially during political upheavals, has brought any practical benefit.

The resonant event of last year was your signing of a Decree on the approval of the basic principles, values, and guidelines of the domestic policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. People talk a lot about the role of ideology and patriotism. How do you understand patriotism?

True patriotism, from my point of view, is not in loud words and ostentatious actions. Patriots do not shout and beat their chests, do not give interviews and do not shed a tear in front of the public. Patriots are not characterized by verbal props and theatricality. Being a patriot means working hard for the good of the country and your family. Cleaning up the garbage, planting a tree, protecting nature, respecting the elderly and being an example for the younger ones is also patriotism.

During business trips around the country, I meet engineers, workers, teachers, doctors, farmers, military personnel, cultural figures. They are true patriots of our Fatherland! The homeland is, first of all, your house, yard or street, which must be kept clean and tidy.

In the world there was a clash of supporters of multiculturalism, ethnic, confessional tolerance with representatives of radical nationalism, who claim that they are the real patriots. In my opinion, both are wrong, because in Asia there has long been a formula for peaceful coexistence - – “beautiful harmony“, based on the rule of law.

Earlier, I promulgated an important principle of social existence - “Unity in Diversity“, which implies mutual respect, restraint, self-discipline. I repeat: for Kazakhstan, the principle of “Law and Order“, the inevitability of punishment for a crime, is critically important. Otherwise, we will not be able to fulfill all plans and tasks.

This year, Kazakhstan will mark a remarkable date - the 35th anniversary of independence. By historical standards, this is, of course, a moment, but for individual states and, of course, for people, this is a long period. How do you assess the path traveled by Kazakhstan and where are we going?

As a direct witness and participant in state building, I can say that over the years a lot of work has been done for independent Kazakhstan. Yes, in addition to successes, there were also mistakes. How could we do without them? But still, it was a thorny path through uncharted territory. There were many supporters of Kazakhstan around the world, but there were enough ill-wishers. In the early 1990s, it was believed abroad that the Kazakhs would not succeed, because the demographic situation, the Soviet political and economic legacy did not speak in favor of successful state building.

Realities have refuted forecasts. Kazakhstan has become a successful country with a dynamically developing economy and authoritative international positions. But there is a huge amount of work ahead, which must be done by both experienced people and young people.

I admit that I was surprised that our youth on social networks, and they are quite demanding and demanding, say that Kazakhstan has entered some kind of “prime era“. What do you think about this?

Our youth is a generation full of hope, energy and optimism, which has a heightened sense of civic identity. They are patriots, directed towards the future with their thoughts. It is this positive attitude that will help our country overcome the challenges and difficulties, which will be many.

The enthusiasm of young people may seem excessive and even radical, but their opinions should be taken into account. They wish the good of their homeland, which speaks of the creative psychology of our society.

It is important for young people not to confuse the desired with reality, to live in the real, not the virtual world, and to accustom themselves to work and discipline, without expecting quick and easy victories.

What do you expect from 2026, if we talk about the development of Kazakhstan? What important events await us, what goals would you like to achieve?

- This year, as I said, there will be a lot of work. A new stage of large-scale political transformation is beginning, economic reforms will develop.

The modernization of the country must become truly irreversible, radically changing the essence and appearance of our society. Our citizens must adapt to the realities of the new era. This is not an easy task. But our people, especially young people, will cope with everything. I am convinced of this.

This year has been declared the year of digitalization and artificial intelligence. This is a historic chance for our country, we have already talked about it. Digital transformation and the introduction of artificial intelligence offer new opportunities for the development of the economy and many other spheres of life - from state governance to education and medicine.

The 35th anniversary of independence is a significant date. This is an occasion to critically assess the path taken, to develop new plans. It is important not to turn the anniversary into a festive campaign, it should become a symbol of Kazakhstan's progress.

As president, I will certainly participate in the action “This Kazakhstan“ . This work is of great importance, because we are talking about saving resources, purity of thoughts, rejection of idleness, the importance of self-development, common responsibility, kindness and charity. At the initiative of our country, the United Nations declared this year the International Year of Volunteers, which fully resonates with the idea of “This Kazakhstan“.

I consider this people's movement as an extremely important ideological action, because cleanliness carries a deep, multifaceted meaning. Cleanliness is a semantic antonym of devastation – both in the heads and on the “earth“. Cleanliness should be the backbone of our national mentality.

People are also interested in your personality. It seems that you do not like to flaunt your personal life. For example, they say that you are attentive to the written word, incredibly diligent. I think there are quite a few such questions about your personality. If we summarize, who are you in spirit and character?

Last year marked 50 years of my civil service; in September 1975, I first crossed the threshold of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs. My first specialty was Sinology, which implies a lot of perseverance. In fact, I have skills in working with texts, I do not tolerate bad stylistics and especially typos. Everyone in the apparatus knows that I personally work on all speeches, including messages, articles and even letters to colleagues.

My conscious life is connected with civil service, which requires self-discipline, responsibility, consistency. This influenced my character and worldview. Therefore, to your question “who are you?“ I will answer briefly: a statesman.

Recently, President Trump published data on his health. In this regard, you are a closed person. Meanwhile, there are various conversations about your health, some say that you have lost weight, started to look better, others claim the opposite. Can you comment on this?

I have no complaints about my health, my blood pressure is stable, within the norm. I have joined daily yoga classes, but without meditation. I play table tennis with a former professional player several times a week. In fact, I have lost nine kilograms, I feel good.

Mr. President, we discussed a large number of issues that concern Kazakhstanis. Once again, thank you for taking the time to give an interview to our newspaper.

I always keep my finger on the pulse of public sentiment and aspirations of citizens. I speak about all problems and plans directly, openly. We have a lot of tasks to solve, aimed at increasing the potential of Kazakhstan. I am sure that together we will achieve all the lofty goals in the interests of the people.