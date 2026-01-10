Pro-Palestinian activist hospitalized after hunger strike in UK

Kamran Ahmed, a supporter of the British pro-Palestinian movement „Action in Palestine“, who has been on a hunger strike for 58 days in protest against the banning of the organization, has been taken to hospital with heart problems, Sky News reported.

He will not end his hunger strike until the British government removes „Action in Palestine“ from the list of banned organizations, terminates contracts with defense companies that supply weapons to Israel, and releases him and other members of the movement accused of participating in illegal activities on bail. His demands are shared by another pro-Palestinian activist, Heba Muraisi, who went on a hunger strike before 69 days and since then she has lost over 10kg, risking death in custody.

“She is physically exhausted and very tired. She constantly suffers from headaches and dizziness, which makes her vomit frequently“, said her friend Amarin Afzal, who visited the 31-year-old Muraisi in prison. Afzal said the activist has trouble sleeping due to severe body pain. “She realises that her health is deteriorating and she is physically dying, and that her body could abandon her at any moment“, Afzal noted.

UK Justice Minister James Timpson responded by saying that the decision on bail should be taken by an independent court. “These prisoners are charged with serious crimes, including aggravated burglary and public order offences. The decision to detain is made by independent judges. Lawyers can make representations in court on behalf of their clients. Ministers will not meet with them. Our judicial system is based on the separation of powers. An independent judiciary is the cornerstone of our country. “Interference in ongoing legal cases would be completely unconstitutional and inappropriate for ministers“, he said.

The channel noted that the detained activists are accused of breaking into a facility of the Israeli defense company Elbit in Bristol, England, in 2024 and breaking into the Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire, southwest England, and damaging two RAF Voyager tankers in June 2025.

On July 5, the kingdom's Home Office added Palestine Action to its list of banned organizations. Membership in the movement, participation in its meetings and any form of support for its activities became a crime, carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. Since the organization's ban, approximately 2,500 people have been arrested at protests in its support across the country, with over 250 charged.