Solid turmoil in Kiev! The Verkhovna Rada blocks key government appointments

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not support the candidacies of former Defense Minister Denys Shmygal for the post of Minister of Energy and of Mykhailo Fyodorov for the post of Minister of Defense, RBC reports.

206 deputies voted for the appointment of Fyodorov as Minister of Defense, with a minimum of 226 votes required. Shmygal's candidacy for the Ministry of Energy received the support of 210 deputies and also did not gather the required majority.

The votes come against the backdrop of a series of personnel decisions in the Ukrainian government. Earlier on Tuesday, parliament approved the dismissal of Fedorov from the posts of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, and on Monday it supported the removal of Shmygal from the post of Minister of Defense.

The Verkhovna Rada's refusal to approve the two key candidates creates a temporary vacuum in the management of two strategic sectors - defense and energy - at a time of ongoing war and severe pressure on the country's energy infrastructure.

First of all, this slows down the process of stabilizing the Ministry of Defense, which is already in a period of transition after the dismissal of Shmygal. The lack of a titular minister could complicate coordination with the army, allies and military assistance from the West. Shmygal himself was soon appointed to the post of defense minister after being removed from the post of prime minister.

Secondly, the unsuccessful appointment of an energy minister increases the risks for the management of the energy system, especially against the background of regular Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the need for quick solutions for restoration and protection. The Ministry of Energy has been without a head since November 19, after the resignation of Svetlana Grinchuk. It was at the center of a corruption scandal that led to the resignation of Andriy Yermak.

Politically, the vote shows a lack of sufficient parliamentary support for the proposed reshuffle and signals tensions within the ruling majority. This may force the president and the government to look for compromise figures or to reconsider the overall personnel strategy.

Until new candidates are nominated and the majority is consolidated, Ukraine remains with key ministries in a temporary solution mode, which further complicates governance in conditions of war and economic pressure.