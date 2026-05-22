Israel reports gunmen killed near Lebanon border

The Israeli army announced early this morning that it had killed two gunmen in southern Lebanon, near the border between the two countries, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

According to information published on the army's official Telegram channel, the men were moving "in a suspicious manner" a few hundred meters from Israeli territory. They were hit in an airstrike.

Despite the ceasefire that came into effect on April 17, Israeli forces continue their operations in Lebanon, stating that their actions are directed against the Iran-backed group “Hezbollah“.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese news agency NNA reported that four health workers were killed in a nighttime Israeli strike in the Hanawiyya area near the city of Tyre.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 3,089 people have been killed since the start of hostilities on March 2, including 116 rescuers and medical personnel.

The Israeli side reports 22 dead soldiers.

According to Lebanese authorities, the conflict began on March 2, when “Hezbollah“ has attacked Israel in response to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.