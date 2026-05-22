The large-scale land exercises “Karelian Sword“ are starting in Finland. They are taking place in the Kymenlaakso region, South Karelia and South Savo, close to the Russian border.

About ten thousand soldiers, including from the United Kingdom and the United States, are taking part in the maneuvers, as well as 1,500 pieces of equipment. In addition, training flights will be conducted by the Finnish and allied air forces. The exercises will continue until May 29.

The main focus of “Karelian Sword“ is the implementation of collective defense on the territory of Finland. The exercise develops interoperability between the Finnish Armed Forces and NATO allies by testing logistics, tactical interaction and coordination in the event of a high-intensity conflict in Arctic and border conditions.

As noted by the Russian Ambassador to Helsinki, Pavel Kuznetsov, Finland has stepped up its troop training activities at home and abroad, and has also increased the scale of its maneuvers near the border. Moscow will take this into account in its military-political planning, he warned.