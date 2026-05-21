Instead of the grandiose debut of the three-time Formula 1 world ace Max Verstappen as the boss of his own racing team to win the laurels of the legendary 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, a modest and nondescript Dacia Logan with the number 300 became the absolute favorite of the audience in the “Green Hell“. Behind this feat stands the tough private German team Ollis Garage Racing from Münster, which proved that in motorsports, heart and stubbornness sometimes weigh more than million-dollar budgets.

The path of enthusiasts has not been paved with roses so far. Their previous forays on the treacherous track in 2023 and 2025 ended in serious crashes, as the flying factory monsters from the GT3 class literally ran over the slower budget car. However, instead of raising the white flag, the mechanics collected penny by penny from donations from loyal fans and created a new technological miracle from scratch. In order to have power for the endless straights of the Nordschleife, the factory engine was thrown out, and under the hood was implanted a fierce turbo heart from a hot hatch Renault Megane RS, coupled with a six-speed sequential transmission.

However, the new configuration drained the team's strength to the limit. The updated unit generated a serious 280 hp, but above 4500 rpm it began to "cough" and to interrupt, which forced the mechanics to change the camshaft sensor at every pit stop. Despite these chronic troubles, the drivers Oliver Kriese, Alexander Becker, Christian Geilfus and Robert Neumann made a show of driving. In qualifying, the Romanian sharpshooter nailed the phenomenal time of 11:03.438 minutes, leaving behind factory-prepared track weapons such as the BMW 325i and Audi RS3 LMS DSG, and on the "Dettinger-Hee" straight the sedan developed a stunning 178 km/h.

To top it all off, the judges also decided to drink the blood of the modest team. Even before the start, the team was fined five places for a prohibited U-turn during practice. Later, Robert Neumann tested the nerves of the stewards, speeding at 104 km/h in a 60 km/h limit in a yellow flag zone – a sin that cost the team a 74-second Stop & Go penalty and two penalty points on the driver's scorecard.

However, the real thriller came just three hours before the checkered flag. The car lost its trajectory and crashed violently into the guardrail, tearing off the entire front left wheel along with the suspension. A crazy scandal with the track marshals followed, as the team begged the rig not to drag the badly injured machine, so as not to twist the bodywork. In the end, the car reached the paddock in a miserable state.

At the same time, there was complete silence in the garage of the vaunted Verstappen Racing. Their Mercedes-AMG, driven by Dani Giuncadella, returned to the pits with a broken propeller shaft and the team officially threw up their hands, dropping out of the race.

But the guys from Ollis Garage Racing didn't know the meaning of the word "I give up". They grabbed the flexes, started cutting the split metal and in a matter of hours created an engineering miracle, putting the front end back together. According to the strict rules, in order for the finish to be considered valid, the car must cross the line within 15 minutes of the leader. The people's Dacia crawled back onto the asphalt, crossed the finish line and proudly took 107th place in the general classification – an achievement that will be remembered forever in the history of the Nürburgring!