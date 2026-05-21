The court released Petyo Petrov - Euroto, but imposed a fine of 2,556 euros on him. Europol will no longer be looking for him!

The Sofia City Court found former investigator Petyo Petrov, nicknamed Euroto, guilty of preparing false documents and imposed an administrative penalty (fine) of 2,556 euros. The verdict is subject to appeal and protest.

In addition, the court canceled his permanent arrest and withdrew his European arrest warrant, BTA summarized.

Petyo Petrov was charged with document fraud on a particularly large scale. The case against him is being heard in absentia, as he is still wanted with a European arrest warrant. It was initiated on July 28, 2021.

According to the indictment, in the period from October 11, 2019 to March 23, 2020, by using false documents, Petrov received without legal basis, with the intention of misappropriating it, someone else's movable property - 147 coins with a total value of BGN 106,763 and one gold bar weighing 1,000 grams, 23.88 carats, worth BGN 109,718, owned by Yavor Zlatanov, as well as an amount of EUR 550,000, with a BGN equivalent of BGN 1,085,485.65, owned by Yulia Zlatanova, Yavor Zlatanov and Proletina Zlatanova.

The court found Petrov guilty only of preparing false documents.