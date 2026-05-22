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Rutte welcomes deployment of 5,000 US troops to Poland

Rutte welcomes deployment of 5,000 US troops to Poland

NATO stresses need for stronger, more independent European defense, allies urge Europe to take more responsibility

Май 22, 2026 10:29 69

Rutte welcomes deployment of 5,000 US troops to Poland - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said he welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to deploy 5,000 US troops to Poland, Agence France-Presse and Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“Of course, I welcome this announcement“, Rutte said upon arriving at an Alliance meeting in the Swedish city of Helsingborg. He added that the long-term direction remains building a stronger Europe and a more resilient NATO that gradually reduces its dependence on a single ally.

Rutte stressed that this trend will continue and that the goal is for European countries to take greater responsibility in the field of defense.

In a separate statement, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that decisions on the number of US forces in Europe are a sovereign right of the United States, but noted that “Europe must do more“.