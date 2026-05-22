Rutte welcomes deployment of 5,000 US troops to Poland

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said he welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to deploy 5,000 US troops to Poland, Agence France-Presse and Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“Of course, I welcome this announcement“, Rutte said upon arriving at an Alliance meeting in the Swedish city of Helsingborg. He added that the long-term direction remains building a stronger Europe and a more resilient NATO that gradually reduces its dependence on a single ally.

Rutte stressed that this trend will continue and that the goal is for European countries to take greater responsibility in the field of defense.

In a separate statement, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that decisions on the number of US forces in Europe are a sovereign right of the United States, but noted that “Europe must do more“.