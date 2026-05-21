Yavor Kuyumdzhiev: We are currently producing colossal amounts of electricity and exporting electricity again

It is normal when a new government comes to power that there are shifts. Everyone wants to work with their own team. These shifts do not mean that the previous leadership did not do a good job.

This was stated on the show "Denyat na Zievo" by the former Deputy Minister of Energy Yavor Kuyumdzhiev, who commented on the topic of the change of the management of BEH.

"We must give the new government one hundred days. They received full support and a great credit of trust. When these one hundred days pass, then we will be able to comment on what energy strategy Minister Iva Petrova is proposing. For me, the new team in the ministry is made up of professionals, but they have been at work for two weeks. Let's give it some time to comment on how they work and what they have done," he repeated. "

"For me, there is currently a problem with filling the ESO network and there is no way to make new connections. This is a challenge that needs to be solved, not the production of electricity, because we are currently producing colossal amounts of electricity and are exporting electricity again. I am convinced that ESO will deal with this problem, because they have unique professionals there," concluded Yavor Kuyumdzhiev.