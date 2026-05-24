Russia strikes oil refining and transportation facilities

During the day, Russian troops struck refining, energy and transport facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as places for the temporary deployment of enemy forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry specified that refining, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, ammunition and fuel depots, as well as places for the temporary deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries in 149 regions were hit by tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of Russian armed forces groups.