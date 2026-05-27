The Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdy - "Magyar", said that Ukraine's armed forces have already identified "500 potential targets" in Belarus and warned Alexander Lukashenko of Minsk's possible greater involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"The first 500 targets have already been identified. "A free and very practical piece of advice: don't mess with Ukraine," Brovdy wrote in a Facebook post.

Brovdy, whose military call sign is “Magyar“, also responded to threats made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said on Monday that Russia was preparing “systematic strikes on targets in Kiev“. The Ukrainian commander stressed that nine of 13 Russian oil refineries had been shut down following attacks by Ukrainian drones and operations coordinated by forces led by Magyar.

Concerns are growing in Ukraine that Belarus could be drawn deeper into Russia's full-scale war.