Turnaround in the housing market

The supply of housing in Sofia and other large cities outpaced demand in the first months of 2026. This is happening after the record-long, about 12-year “seller's market“, states a report by the "Adres" agency.

“For the first time since 2014, we have witnessed more sellers as an absolute number compared to buyers. This applies to Sofia and other large cities, with the demand-supply balance in smaller settlements currently being around 50:50. The coming months will be marked by a “buyer's market“, but against the backdrop of high prices, affordable loans and minimal unemployment“, commented Gergana Tenekedzhieva, executive director of the agency.

According to the company's data, the decline in new buyers at the beginning of 2026 is about 10%. At the same time, the number of new sellers is increasing by about 26% on an annual basis. And although this balances the forces between demand and supply, there can be no talk of a decline in prices.

“Buyers in need of a property to live in will not disappear, they will simply decide more slowly and thoughtfully and will not be guided by the pressure “here and now”, which to some extent was typical of the market over the last 2-3 years. Another thing to keep in mind is that before this transformation, the shortage of housing was serious against the backdrop of huge demand. Today we are witnessing a balance that the market has long needed – I believe that this is an opportunity for both sides to meet their expectations more easily“, commented Tenekedizheva.

According to her, 2026 is a chance for buyers to look for new investment opportunities, although at the moment this motive remains in the background. The data show that the most serious is the decline in transactions for conventional 3-room apartments. Smaller apartments – studios, as well as small 2-room apartments, practically do not report a decline in their number. The market for large and expensive trophy properties, as well as that of houses, is also stable.

“The time of mass purchases is over – in the period between the pandemic and the expectation of the adoption of the euro, people invested their savings in properties, regardless of whether they needed them and regardless of their financial dimension. Some buyers also took advantage of the cheap money that the banking sector offered, and buying a property became something of a fashion. This was a process whose natural end came. Nevertheless, today we are still witnessing this traditional Bulgarian desire for a secure investment. That is why people with more modest savings remain active, as well as the wealthier ones, whose incomes and investment intentions are not significantly affected by the turbulence of the time“, explains Tenekedzhieva.

According to her, 2026 will be the time for many buyers to complete transactions that have been difficult to complete until now.

“The buyer's market will put some pressure on some properties – especially on those whose pricing was excessively influenced by the euphoria. Good deals will be made by those people who manage to find sellers who, for one reason or another, are inclined to discounts. This is an opportunity to acquire properties at a fair price, especially for more specific objects, such as some garages or smaller commercial and office spaces,“ commented Tenekedzhieva.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg