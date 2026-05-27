The United States officially refused to support the joint anti-Russian statement at the UN

The United States officially refused to support the joint anti-Russian statement read out at the United Nations (UN) headquarters by Ukraine's Permanent Representative Andriy Melnyk.

The document was approved and signed by 47 countries, including the entire European Union, Hungary and Slovakia.

Washington's decision not to join the declaration by Kiev and its Western partners reflects the ongoing shift in the foreign policy of the administration of President Donald Trump regarding the war in Ukraine.

The American administration is distancing itself from the highly critical tone and rhetoric directed against Moscow, arguing that such statements could hinder diplomatic efforts for negotiations.

Despite the lack of an American signature, the bloc of European countries and other allies unanimously condemned the actions of the Russian Federation.

This move follows a series of US actions in UN structures, where Washington has already voted against or abstained from resolutions designating Russia as an “aggressor”, instead proposing more neutral wording aimed at stopping hostilities.