700,000 multimillionaires in Germany, their number is growing

There are about 700,000 multimillionaires in Germany, who own more than 50% of the assets in the country, according to BCG data. Forecasts are that their number will continue to grow.

Five thousand people own more than a quarter of the financial assets in Germany, and the number of multimillionaires has increased dramatically. This is according to data from the "Boston Consulting Group" (BCG).

According to the consulting company, the number of people in the Federal Republic who own more than $ 100 million increased by 1,100 in 2025 alone. They hold 27.3% of the financial assets in Germany, or just under $3.4 trillion.

There are 700,000 multimillionaires in Germany

BCG experts predict that their wealth will continue to grow, reaching 29% by 2030. At the same time, the personal fortune of about 66 million people in Germany is less than $250,000. These people also own about a third (35.9%) of all financial assets.

There are about 700,000 multimillionaires in Germany, who own over 50% of the assets. Among them - cash, bank deposits, stocks, bonds, life insurance, funds and pensions. The BCG ranking also looks at physical assets such as real estate and precious metals, as well as liabilities.

Germans' assets are growing

According to the BCG study, Germans' net assets increased by about 15 percent in 2025, reaching $23.3 trillion. Financial assets grew by almost 18 percent thanks to strong stock markets. Real assets - mainly real estate - reached $13.4 trillion and made up more than half of all. Debt rose slightly to $2.5 trillion.

"Germans remain cautious investors. Deposits and cash continue to dominate the asset structure of private households. At the same time, we are seeing exchange-traded funds, stocks and capital market-oriented investments gaining strength,” says Michael Kalich, who works for the firm in Zurich. However, a weak economy, an aging population and a relatively weak culture of investing in stocks have slowed the growth of wealth.

The US is the undisputed leader

According to BCG 2025, global net assets have seen strong growth of more than 9% to $550 trillion. Financial assets alone grew by nearly 11%. Globally, the US is the undisputed leader with $147 trillion in financial assets. China ($41.5 trillion), Japan ($15.6 trillion) and Germany ($12.4 trillion) follow.

Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland for the first time to become the largest global center for managing and booking cross-border wealth.