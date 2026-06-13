UAE denies transferring $3 billion to Iran

The United Arab Emirates categorically denied transferring funds to Iran from frozen assets. This was stated in a statement by the Arab state's Foreign Ministry.

„The UAE categorically denies the information that appeared in some international media outlets about the transfer or transfer of any financial funds from the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including allegations regarding the amount of $3 billion“, the statement of the Emirate's Foreign Ministry emphasized. "These allegations are not true and are not based on any facts or reliable information. No frozen Iranian assets have been unblocked or transferred […] through the UAE."

Earlier, ag. Reuters, citing its sources, reported that the UAE authorities have agreed to provide Iran with funds totaling between $10 billion and $20 billion and have already transferred the first tranche of $3 billion. According to the agency, this step is the result of tacit agreements to stop Iranian attacks on the UAE.