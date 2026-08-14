Russian citizen sentenced to 23 years in prison for spying for Poland

The Moscow City Court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 23 years in prison after finding him guilty of spying for the Polish special services, Reuters and TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

Russian citizen Georgy Pirogov collected information about new weapons and missile systems used by Russia in the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

„The verdict of the Moscow City Court against Russian citizen Georgy Vladimirovich Pirogov, born in 1989, who was found to have collaborated with the Polish special services, has entered into force. By a court decision, he was sentenced to 23 years of imprisonment under strict regime, a fine of 800,000 rubles and restriction of freedom for a period of two years“, the statement said.

“As a result of operational-search activities and investigative actions of the security authorities, it was established that after the start of the special military operation, the Russian citizen left the country and in April 2022, while in Poland, on his own initiative established contact with a representative of the Military Intelligence Service of the Ministry of National Defense of Poland. He received a task from him to collect and transmit secret information about new weapons used by the Armed Forces of Russia in the war in Ukraine“.

According to the FSB, Pirogov used his contacts among employees of the Russian defense industry to provide the Polish special services with secret information about the production and use of missile systems. He also collected personal data of people who had access to secret state information, in order to attract them to activities against the security of Russia.

“In addition, it was established that the perpetrator transferred cryptocurrency for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, purchased equipment for armed formations and organized its delivery from Poland to Ukraine“, the FSB information also states.