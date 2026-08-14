The US ambassador in Tokyo said the US recognizes Japan's “sovereignty“ over the Kuril Islands, visited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to which Japan has territorial claims, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

“The United States maintains unwavering support for Japan, its most important ally, and recognizes its sovereignty over the Northern Territories“, said George Glass in Aix, using the Japanese name for the Kuril Islands, visited yesterday by the Russian president.

“Japan and the United States work together, within their alliance, to promote prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region, and we firmly oppose any action that could "threaten peace and stability in the region," he added.

Japan is considering taking retaliatory measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin visited a disputed island, Kyodo reported, citing a senior Japanese foreign ministry official.

“We are considering what step to take“, the official said. Additional sanctions are believed to be under consideration.

Relations between Japan and Russia remain tense amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Kyodo recalled. According to Tokyo, the disputed island chain was illegally seized by the Soviet Union shortly after Japan's surrender in World War II. Russia maintains that the seizure of the four islands was legal.

Yesterday, the Japanese government summoned Nikolai Nozdryov, the Russian ambassador to Tokyo, and lodged a strong protest against Putin's visit. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the Northern Territories are an inalienable part from Japanese territory “both from a historical perspective and under international law“.