Zelensky thanks Ireland for support to Ukraine during EU presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Dublin for the start of the Irish presidency of the Council of the European Union, expressed gratitude to Ireland for its support for Ukraine, PA Media and DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

In a speech at a ceremony in Dublin Castle, he said that Ireland had stood by Ukraine and its people "from the very beginning" of the Russian invasion. Zelensky thanked for the assistance provided and congratulated the country on taking over the rotating EU presidency.

Over the next six months, Ireland will host hundreds of meetings within the European Union, as well as visits by European and international leaders. The Irish government has identified competitiveness, values and security as its top priorities.

During his speech, the Ukrainian president criticized companies in European countries that he said continued to do business with Russia, including companies owned or controlled by Russian oligarchs who are subject to sanctions.

Zelensky also called for Ukraine's accession to the European Union to be accelerated. He appealed to European Council President Antonio Costa to open the negotiation clusters more quickly, jokingly suggesting opening five more, to which Costa replied with "Maybe."

Earlier in the day, Zelensky arrived at Casement Airport in Baldonnell, where he was met by Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Simon Harris. He is due to meet with Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin.

The visit comes about seven months after the Ukrainian president's previous visit to Ireland, when he addressed a joint session of parliament. At that time, the country received reports of drones over the Irish Sea, and later Irish authorities began work on introducing systems to counter such threats.

Ireland is taking over the presidency of the Council of the EU for the eighth time, with its last term in this role being in 2013.