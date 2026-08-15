Explosions in Samara: Has the missile center been hit?

On the night of August 15, the Russian city of Samara was the target of a massive missile strike.

Local residents reported a series of powerful explosions in the local industrial zone in the area of \u200b\u200bZemetsa Street, where key facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex are located.

After the attack, a large fire broke out in the area and columns of thick smoke rose above the city. According to OSINT analysts and monitoring channels, the target of the attack was strategic plants, and the state rocket and space center "Progress" may have been directly hit.

What is known about the attack in Samara?

The missile alert was triggered at around 3:45 a.m. local time. The governor of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, confirmed on his channel on the MAX network that sirens were wailing in the region and urged citizens to take shelter in windowless rooms.

As a result of the emergency situation, the authorities took the following measures:

Transportation Suspension: Ground passenger transport in the city of Samara has been completely suspended.

Ground passenger transport in the city of Samara has been completely suspended. Open subway: The subway remained open to serve as a shelter for citizens.

The subway remained open to serve as a shelter for citizens. Airport blockade: At the international airport “Kurumoch“ temporary restrictions on takeoffs and landings of aircraft were imposed.

Which strategic objects are at risk?

The explosions and hits were recorded in the industrial zone of Samara. The area is of critical importance for the defense industry of the Russian Federation, as it is located there:

Rocket-space center “Progress“ (CSKB-Progress) – a leading enterprise engaged in the development and production of medium-class launch vehicles (including “Soyuz“) and automatic spacecraft.

(CSKB-Progress) – a leading enterprise engaged in the development and production of medium-class launch vehicles (including “Soyuz“) and automatic spacecraft. Aviakor Aviation Plant – one of the largest aviation enterprises in Russia, specializing in the construction, repair and maintenance of aircraft.

According to unofficial information from Ukrainian sources and military observers, the attack may have used the new Ukrainian cruise missiles “Flamingo“. Almost at the same time, footage of the missile launch appeared on social networks, shared by Denis Shtilerman, chief designer of the Fire Point company, without specifying details.

Reaction of the Russian authorities

Governor Fedorishchev announced that an operational headquarters has been formed and all emergency services are working at the scene of the incident. Information about the extent of the damage and possible casualties is still being clarified. The authorities issued a sharp appeal to the local population not to take or distribute on the Internet photos and videos of the work of the air defense (AVO) or the consequences of the strikes.

The missile threat over the Samara region was canceled at around 5:35 a.m. The attack is another large-scale operation against Russian logistics infrastructure, after the “NOVATEK-Ust-Luga“ complex in the Leningrad region and a large refinery in Bashkortostan were attacked in previous days.