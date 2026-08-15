Germany, France and the UK (the E3 group) are secretly preparing their own format for peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine.

European leaders are rushing to secure a leading role at the negotiating table, fearing that the new US administration under Donald Trump could conclude an agreement with Moscow behind their backs. Diplomatic maneuvers are intensifying amid fears of a winter offensive by the Kremlin. Information about the new European format was first revealed by the authoritative American publication The New York Times (nytimes.com).

At the same time as the diplomatic offensive, NATO's eastern flank is sending strong security signals. Poland held the largest military parade in its modern history. At the same time, the Baltic region has faced a new hybrid attack. A serious incident occurred on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, with a wounded border guard.

The EU Troika isolates Trump? The new format for Ukraine

According to European officials quoted by world agencies, London, Paris and Berlin believe that the future of European security is too important to be left entirely in the hands of Washington. The E3 countries have already developed specific options for military guarantees for Kiev's security after a possible ceasefire.

Main concerns: Europe finances Ukraine's defense and wants a firm role in decisions.

Europe finances Ukraine's defense and wants a firm role in decisions. Lack of trust: Smaller nations in the EU, especially the Baltic states, do not fully trust France and Germany to protect their interests against Russia.

Smaller nations in the EU, especially the Baltic states, do not fully trust France and Germany to protect their interests against Russia. Putin's position: At the moment, the Russian president does not show any real interest in a meaningful dialogue.

Details about the initiative were also disseminated by the Ukrainian media Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua).

Poland demonstrates unprecedented power in its largest parade

On the occasion of Armed Forces Day, an unprecedented military show was held in Warsaw along the Vistula River. Poland, a NATO leader with nearly 4.7% of GDP spent on defense last year and a planned 5% for 2026, showed off its most modern arsenal.

The parade involved over 2,000 servicemen and over 300 units of heavy equipment, including American Abrams tanks, HIMARS and Patriot systems. More than 60 aircraft flew over the capital, including the newly acquired fifth-generation F-35 fighters. Polish Prime Minister Donald Truss stated categorically: "Only those who are strong and well-prepared will avoid war". A large naval parade was held in parallel near Gdynia and Gdansk. A review of the event was published by the media outlet TVP World (tvpworld.com).

Hybrid war: Migrants injured a Lithuanian border guard at the border with Belarus

The situation at the EU's external borders remains critical. Investigative authorities in Lithuania have revealed details of a brutal attack in the area of the Kapčiamiestis border crossing. A group of about 20 illegal migrants emerged from an illegally dug tunnel under the state border from Belarus.

During an attempt to detain four Lithuanian officers, the foreigners attacked the police officers with the aim of dragging one of them into Belarusian territory. The officer was injured, but managed to escape and is currently in hospital. The attackers fled back to Belarus. The Lithuanian prosecutor's office expanded the investigation due to suspicions that the migrants were directly assisted by the Belarusian secret services. The chronology of the incident was confirmed by the Lithuanian national television LRT (lrt.lt).